Rachael Ray to Host New Series RACHAEL RAY'S HOLIDAYS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Television personality, businesswoman, celebrity cook, philanthropist, and author, RACHAEL RAY is bringing her love of cooking and entertaining to new six-episode A&E series “Rachael Ray’s Holidays.” As part of the on-going A+E Networks partnership with Rachael Ray’s and Intentional Content’s Free Food Studios, the series invites viewers into Rachael’s home as she prepares unique dishes perfect for celebrating the holidays with family and friends. “Rachael Ray’s Holidays” premieres with back-to-back episodes Sunday, December 8 at 10am ET/PT on A&E as part of the Home.Made.Nation lifestyle programming block.

Rachael loves to cook and entertain, but especially during the holiday season when friends and family gather to celebrate. In each half-hour episode, “Rachael Ray’s Holidays” brings viewers into Rachael’s kitchen as she shares some of her favorite holiday dishes. From chestnut and sausage stuffing and roasted garlic and rosemary prime rib to beef and chorizo chili with queso and holiday lasagna, Rachael has every type of holiday recipe covered for any type of gathering and celebration.

“Cooking and entertaining are both central parts of my life, but around the holidays it takes on an especially significant role for myself, my family and many others” says Ray. “It’s a time where we all gather to celebrate, and the joy of food and cooking is so unifying, so I’m especially excited to invite audiences into my home to share the familial traditions and recipes that make this time so meaningful.”

Immediately following at 11am ET/PT, the linear premiere of “Rachael Ray’s Rebuild” follows Rachael and her team as they bring their experience and the resources needed to help families working to rebuild their lives and get back into their homes following disaster. From her own experience, Rachael knows that when catastrophe strikes one’s home, life is turned upside down and rebuilding is extremely challenging. Beyond the physical damage to the structure, there are nightmare scenarios with insurance companies, contractors, safety concerns, unforeseen financial obligations and the emotional toll this all takes on a family. In each half-hour episode, Rachael and her team are there for families working through their rebuilding journey to help make their new homes better than they were before.

“Rachael Ray’s Holidays” is produced by Free Food Studios for A&E Network. Executive producers for Free Food Studios are Rachael Ray, Brian Flanagan, Anthony Amoia, and Sean Lee. Executive producers for A+E Networks are Teri Kennedy and Jordan Harman. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.

“Rachael Ray’s Rebuild” is produced by Intentional Content and the Six West Media™ group for A&E Network. Executive producers for Intentional Content are Brian Flanagan, Sean Lee, and Anthony Amoia. Executive producers for the Six West Media™ group are Steve Asher and Natalie Feldman. Executive producers for A&E are Teri Kennedy and Jordan Harman.

About Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray is a television personality, businesswoman, celebrity cook, philanthropist, and author. She hosted the Emmy-award winning daytime talk show, Rachael Ray, for 17 seasons, the incredibly popular Food Network series 30 Minute Meals, and Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home. Rachael partnered with Intentional Content in 2023 to form Free Food Studios, a media production company developing “in the kitchen” content highlighting a new class of epicurean talent and most recently, forged a joint venture with A+E Networks.

In 2007, Rachael launched the nonprofit organization Yum-o!, that empowers kids and their families to develop healthy relationships with food and cooking. In 2010, she launched the pet food line RACHAEL RAY Nutrish, which fully funds The RACHAEL RAY Foundation whose goal is to support causes that help animals in need as well as Yum-o! related initiatives. Rachael recently launched Staple Gin and has a line of cookware and kitchen items as well as home furnishings. To learn more, visit rachaelray.com and follow her on Instagram @rachaelray, and Facebook for more cooking inspiration.

Comments