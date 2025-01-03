Rachael Harris To Host 2025 Art Directors Guild Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced that acclaimed actress and comedian Rachael Harris will host the 29th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards.

The ceremony celebrates outstanding production design in film, television, commercials, music videos, and animation. This year’s event will also honor Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Jason Reitman with the Cinematic Imagery Award and feature Lifetime Achievement Awards for Lisa Frazza, Barbara Mesney, Dan Sweetman, and J. Dennis Washington. Legendary production designer Carl Jules Weyl will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Reception and cocktails begin at 5:00 PM with a 6:30 PM Dinner followed by the Awards Program.

ABOUT RACHAEL HARRIS:

Rachael Harris, a celebrated actress and comedian, most recently was a lead in the Disney+ anthology series “Goosebumps,” based on the best-selling books by R.L. Stine. A veteran of improvisation and comedy, she launched her career with “The Groundlings” before becoming a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.” She has appeared in numerous iconic TV series, including “Friends,” “Frasier,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Modern Family,” and “New Girl.” Fans will also recognize her for her roles in “Suits” and as a series regular on the hit show “Lucifer.”

On the big screen, Harris’ credits include “The Hangover,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” trilogy and Christopher Guest’s celebrated “Best in Show,” “A Mighty Wind” and “For Your Consideration.”

Her award-winning performance in the indie film “Natural Selection” earned her a Best Female Lead nomination at the INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS and a Breakthrough Performance award at SXSW Film & TV Festival. In 2023, she starred in Jerry Seinfeld’s “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story” and the Netflix film “Mother of the Bride.”

ABOUT THE ART DIRECTORS GUILD:

Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) represents 3,300 members who work throughout the world in film, television and theater as: Production Designers and Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; Illustrators and Matte Artists. ADG 800’s ongoing activities include a Film Society screening series, the annual “Excellence in Production Design Awards” gala, a bimonthly craft magazine (PERSPECTIVE), figure drawing and other creative workshops, as well as extensive technology and craft training programs. For the Art Director Guild’s online directory and resources, please visit www.adg.org.

Photo Credit: JSquared Photography

