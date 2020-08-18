RUSTIC ORACLE By Sonia Bonspille Boileau Comes to Screens August 21

The film will be released in Montreal's Guzzo Cinemas, and across the province in Ciné Entreprise theatres.

7th Screen and Nish Media announced today that the feature-length fiction Rustic Oracle, written and directed by Sonia Bonspille Boileau, will be released starting August 21st in Montreal's Guzzo Cinemas, and across the province in Ciné Entreprise theatres.

This Canadian production stars Carmen Moore (Outlander, Vikings, Cardinal, Blackstone, Arctic Air), Lake Kahentawaks Delisle (Blood Quantum, Rea), McKenzie Kahnekroroks Kane (Raven Tales: The Movie, Unnatural & Accidental, Dreamkeeper, On the Corner) and Kevin Parent (Café de Flore, The Calling, La maison du pêcheur, Toute la vérité).

The movie will be available in its original English version and in a dubbed French version.

Before its official theatrical release in Quebec, there will be a screening in the director's city of residence. On Wednesday, August 19th, the Gatineau city drive-in on the Zibi site will present the film free of charge to the public on the unceded traditional territory of the Anishinabeg.

Written, directed and produced by an indigenous team, Rustic Oracle adopts an unconventional style and offers a unique vision of the road movie genre. Its driving force lies in the realism of the characters. It is also worth mentioning that the cast is composed mainly of indigenous women.

"The film shares a story experienced by countless Indigenous families who have faced the trauma caused by the disappearance of a loved one," says Sonia Bonspille Boileau. "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls has become such a big social issue, we've lost touch with the actual people that have lived it. The film aims to ensure that the fear and helplessness that are felt by so many families in this country are not drowned by the politics, the data and the buzzwords.

Rustic Oracle is the story of a missing teenage girl told through the eyes of her 7-year-old sister. The story unfolds as young Ivy accompanies her mother on a road trip with hopes of finding her eldest sibling Heather who has suddenly disappeared from their First Nation community. Although their journey to find answers is one no family should have to go through, their shared fear, pain and hope bring them closer together. Rustic Oracle is much more than a story about loss. It is the story of a mother and daughter coming together and learning how to love and care for each other under painful circumstances.

