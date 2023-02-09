Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE to Return to 90 Minute Episodes in March

The first 90 minute episode will air Friday, March 10 at 8:00 pm ET on MTV.

Feb. 09, 2023  

MTV has announced that RuPaul's Drag Race will return to 90 minute episodes for the remainder of the 15th season. The first 90 minute episode will air Friday, March 10 at 8:00 pm ET on MTV.

For the first episodes of the season, the series had reverted to hour-long episodes during its first season on MTV. The new episodes in March will feature 30 more minutes of content.

This season, RuPaul is joined by an epic lineup of celebrities to help mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison - who has been upped to a rotating member of the judges' panel - as they decide who will stay, lip-sync for their life, or "sashay away."

The network also released the much-anticipated trailer for Season 15 of "RuPaul's Drag Race," which teases the commercial-free premiere episode and limited-commercial part two on Friday, January 6th, where the queens will bring their gifts to a talent show with guest judge Grammy® Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Ariana Grande.

This season's guest judges also include music, television, comedy and film icons Ali Wong, Amandla Stenberg, Harvey Guillén, Hayley Kiyoko, Janelle Monáe, Julia Garner, Maren Morris, Megan Stalter, and Orville Peck.

The 16 queens will compete for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $200,000 - the highest in herstory of the main franchise - served by Cash App. Previously announced queens include Amethyst (West Hartford, CT), Anetra (Las Vegas, NV), Aura Mayari(Nashville, TN), Irene Dubois (Seattle, WA), Jax (Queens, NY), Loosey LaDuca (Ansonia, CT), Luxx Noir London (East Orange, NJ),Malaysia Babydoll Foxx (Miami, FL), Marcia Marcia Marcia (New York, NY), Mistress Isabelle Brooks (Houston, TX), Princess Poppy (San Francisco, CA), Robin Fierce (Hartford, CT), Salina EsTitties (Los Angeles, CA), Sasha Colby (Los Angeles, CA), Sugar (Los Angeles, CA), and Spice (Los Angeles, CA).



