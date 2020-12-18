RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Celebrates New Year's Day Premiere with Simulcast on The CW Network, MTV, MTV2, PopTV and Logo

VH1 today announced that The CW Network along with MTV, MTV2, PopTV and Logo will simulcast the upcoming season premiere of the Emmy(R) award-winning, RuPaul's Drag Race on Friday, January 1 at 8:00PM ET/PT, making the long running series available to an expanded broadcast audience for the first time in its 12-year history.

In a shocking premiere twist, the queens will enter the werk room to discover an explosive surprise: that they must immediately go head-to-head on the mainstage to defend their place in the competition with six lip syncs for their lives. Who will stay and who will get the "pork chop?" Take a look at the trailer HERE.

On the heels of winning six Emmy(R) Awards this year and becoming the most awarded reality competition show in history, Season 13 is set to be the most gag-worthy season yet with a new group of previously announced queens ready to kick off a "Brand Ru Year." The thirteen queens set to hit the runway and compete for the ultimate title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a grand prize of $100,000 include Denali (Chicago, IL), Elliott with 2 Ts (Las Vegas, NV), Gottmik (Los Angeles, CA), Joey Jay (Phoenix, AZ), Kahmora Hall (Chicago, IL), Kandy Muse (New York, NY), LaLa Ri (Atlanta, GA), Olivia Lux (New York, NY), Rosé (New York, NY), Symone (Los Angeles, CA), Tamisha Iman (Atlanta, GA), Tina Burner (New York, NY), and Utica Queen (Minneapolis, MN).

The Emmy(R)-nominated after-show RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked will premiere immediately following the season premiere at 9:30PM ET/PT only on VH1. "Untucked" brings viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate and see who will need to lip-sync for their life to avoid the week's elimination.

Beginning on Friday, December 25 at 9:00 AM ET/PT, fans can catch up on every season of RuPaul's Drag Race with a marathon of seasons 1-12 on Logo. Ahead of the highly anticipated New Year's Day premiere, fans can tune in to VH1's "Very Ru Year" movie marathon hosted by Season 12 winner, Jaida Essence Hall and "Miss Congeniality," Heidi 'N Closet starting at 1PM ET/PT. Titles include: Clueless, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Mamma Mia.

For more information on RuPaul's Drag Race and up-to-date news, go to www.vh1press.com. Join the conversation using #DragRace and follow the official accounts on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and TikTok. "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "Untucked" are produced by VH1 and World of Wonder.

Watch a promo here: