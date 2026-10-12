R.L. STINE ON TUBI Panel to Present Adaptations and Surprise Announcements

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On Sunday, October 11 at The Javits Center, Tubi hosted the 'R.L. Stine ON TUBI' panel at New York Comic Con 2026 moderated by entertainment journalist and podcast host Josh Horowitz (Happy Sad Confused), featuring R.L. Stine, Jem Garrard (Writer/Director of R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead 2 & R.L. Stine's Afraid of Clowns), Jimbo (Cast: R.L. Stine's Afraid of Clowns), and Adam Lewinson (Tubi's Chief Content Officer).

The panel highlighted Tubi's R.L. Stine adaptations 'R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead 2' (streaming now on Tubi) and 'R.L. Stine's Afraid of Clowns' (coming in 2027), plus the surprise announcement of a third R.L. Stine adaptation, 'The Babysitter,' and an exclusive clip of 'R.L. Stine's Afraid of Clowns' was shared.

The panel began with a video from Cassandra Peterson, famously known as Elvira. Followed by Josh Horowitz introducing the panelists, setting the stage for a frightfully fun discussion. The panelists were then asked a series of questions where they highlighted Tubi's Terror on Tubi hub, their relationships to horror content and their experiences working on adapting R.L. Stine's novels.

The room was shown a clip from 'R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead 2' followed by further discussion.

Later, Kaptain Krazee interrupted the Q&A with an exclusive first clip of R.L. Stine's Afraid of Clowns. In it, Ringmaster Rollo, played by Jimbo, can be seen scaring a lost child with a troupe of scary clowns. Afraid of Clowns is set to premiere on Tubi in 2027.

After the group discussed Afraid of Clowns, Lewinson made a surprise announcement that a film adaptation of the iconic novel R.L. Stine's The Babysitter is in the works at Tubi. Directed by Trevor Calverley, The Babysitter follows sixteen-year-old Jenny she takes takes a babysitting job despite a prowler terrorizing girls across town. When threatening phone calls begin and a dangerous fugitive surfaces in town, Jenny grows suspicious of everyone around her as the danger begins closing in.

About Tubi

Boldly built for fandom, Tubi (www.tubitv.com), Fox Corporation's (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) free, on-demand streaming service, entertains 110 million monthly active users. Tubi offers the world's largest collection of Hollywood movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories, and hundreds of Tubi Originals made for the most passionate fans. Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2014, Tubi is part of Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation.

Photo Credit: Tubi



Photo Credit: Tubi

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