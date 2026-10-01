R.L. STINE'S AFRAID OF CLOWNS to Premiere on Tubi

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Tubi announced R.L. Stine'S AFRAID OF CLOWNS, a new original horror film premiering on Tubi in 2027. The film stars Frankie Honey, Ava Ferrer, Azriel Dalman, Joe Moore, and Jimbo (Canada's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 Winner).

When Ringmaster Rollo and his mysterious clown troupe arrive in Redhaven, Frankie discovers their visit may be connected to a child who vanished years ago. Convinced they've now set their sights on her little brother, Frankie must convince her friends to help uncover the truth and stop the clowns before her brother disappears with them for good.

AFRAID OF CLOWNS is the third title in Tubi's growing R.L. Stine collection, following R.L. Stine'S PUMPKINHEAD, which premiered exclusively on Tubi in October 2025, and its sequel, R.L. Stine'S PUMPKINHEAD 2, premiering October 9, 2026. Reuniting the creative team behind both PUMPKINHEAD films, AFRAID OF CLOWNS brings Stine's multigenerational fandom to Tubi's horror audience, which streams more than 53 million hours of the genre each month. The film also joins 'Terror on Tubi,' the platform's year-round hub for horror.

'R.L. Stine has been the first taste of fear for legions of fans—and the beginning of a lifelong love of horror,' said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. 'Tubi's collection of R.L. Stine movies gives longtime fans more of the stories that sparked their imaginations, while welcoming new audiences to the thrill of being scared.'

'Clowns have been scaring kids long before I ever got to them - I just gave them a reason to be afraid of the ones in Redhaven,' said R.L. Stine. 'Tubi has been a great home for these stories and I can't wait to introduce viewers to meet Ringmaster Rollo.'

Produced by Front Street Pictures, the film is written and directed by Jem Garrard and executive produced by James Mattagne, Joan Waricha, Harvey Kahn, Yvonne Bernard, Dan Bernard, Jem Garrard, Allen Lewis, and Rama Diallo.

About Tubi

Boldly built for fandom, Tubi (www.tubitv.com), Fox Corporation's (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) free, on-demand streaming service, entertains 110 million monthly active users. Tubi offers the world's largest collection of Hollywood movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories, and hundreds of Tubi Originals made for the most passionate fans. Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2014, Tubi is part of Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation.

Photo Credit: Tubi



Photo Credit: Tubi

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