 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

R.L. STINE'S PUMPKINHEAD 2 to Premiere on Tubi

Cassandra Peterson stars in the horror film inspired by R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour.

By:
R.L. STINE'S PUMPKINHEAD 2 to Premiere on Tubi

R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead 2 premieres exclusively on Tubi Friday, October 9, as part of Terror on Tubi. The film is written and directed by Jem Garrard and stars Cassandra Peterson, famously known as Elvira.

About 'R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead 2'

Inspired by R.L. Stine's beloved The Haunting Hour, R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead 2 follows Sam (Bean Reid) and Becka (Adeline Lo) as they race to stop a new Pumpkinhead curse from claiming the entire town of Redhaven.

Cast/Crew Quotes

'Elvira and R.L. Stine each gave me a completely different way to experience horror growing up - Elvira through her unforgettable late-night movie presentations, and Stine through twisty, page-turning novels. Bringing them together in one film feels both nostalgic and completely fresh, which is exactly the kind of surprising combination we love creating for Tubi audiences.' — Josh Van Houdt, Vice President of Original Scripted Content

About Tubi

Boldly built for fandom, Tubi is a free on-demand streaming service that entertains 110 million monthly active users. Tubi offers the world's largest collection of Hollywood movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories, and hundreds of Tubi Originals made for the most passionate fans. Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2014, Tubi is part of Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation.

Photo Credit: Tubi


Photo Credit: Tubi
Recent Articles
Photos: R.L. STINE'S PUMPKINHEAD 2 Trailer to Debut on Tubi
Photos: R.L. STINE'S PUMPKINHEAD 2 Trailer to Debut on Tubi
9/22/2026
R.L. STINE'S AFRAID OF CLOWNS to Premiere on Tubi
R.L. STINE'S AFRAID OF CLOWNS to Premiere on Tubi
10/1/2026
Director Richard Linklater Shares 20-Year MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film Will Resume Filming 'In a Few Months'
Director Richard Linklater Shares 20-Year MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film Will Resume Filming 'In a Few Months'
9/29/2026


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts