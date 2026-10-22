REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER to Feature Karoline Leavitt and Gov. Andy Beshear
The episode will air on HBO and HBO Max, featuring political guests and roundtable discussions.
REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher continues Friday, October 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature 'New Rules.'
This week features a one-on-one interview with Karoline Leavitt, former spokesperson and White House Press Secretary under the second Trump administration. This week's panel discussion includes Steve Hilton, 2026 Republican candidate for Governor of California, founder of the nonpartisan policy research organization Golden Together, and author of 'Califailure: Reversing the Ruin of America's Worst-Run State'; and Gov. Andy Beshear, Democratic Governor of Kentucky and author of 'Go and Do Likewise: How We Heal a Broken Country.'
Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, 'Bill Maher: Be More Cynical' (2000), 'I'm Swiss' (2005), 'Bill Maher… But I'm Not Wrong' (2010), 'Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma' (2018), and '#Adulting' (2022). First on 'Politically Incorrect' and for more than 20 years on 'Real Time,' Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher's 13th comedy special for the network 'Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?' debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.
The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.
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