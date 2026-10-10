Michael Douglas Details Family's Path To American Soil
The actor and producer sat down with Bill Maher for a wide-ranging conversation on HBO.
Michael Douglas joined Bill Maher on REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher to discuss his new memoir, titled One Helluva Ride, covering what the show describes as his family's surprising path to American soil.
Douglas is described in the appearance as an award-winning actor and producer. The conversation centered on the memoir and the family history behind it, giving Douglas the opportunity to walk through details of his background on the HBO program.
The discussion kept its focus on One Helluva Ride, with Douglas using the interview to expand on the stories contained in the book and the circumstances that shaped his family's arrival in the United States.
The appearance aired as part of REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher on HBO, where Douglas sat down with Maher for the extended conversation about the new memoir.
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