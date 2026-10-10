Sen. Thom Tillis, Sara Eisen Talk Overtime With Bill Maher

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Senator Thom Tillis and journalist Sara Eisen appeared alongside Bill Maher for Overtime, the segment that extends the conversation after the regular broadcast of Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO. The segment allows Maher and his guests to continue discussing topics raised during the main show.

Tillis, a sitting United States senator, and Eisen, known for her work covering markets and finance, joined Maher for the panel discussion. The Overtime format is built around unscripted follow-up conversation, giving the guests room to expand on points made earlier in the episode.

The segment is part of Real Time's regular broadcast structure on HBO, where Maher sits down with guests from politics, media and other fields for extended discussion once the televised show concludes.

Tillis and Eisen's appearance in Overtime offered viewers additional back-and-forth beyond what aired during the main program, with the senator and the financial journalist weighing in on the topics Maher raised.

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