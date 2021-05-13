REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Returns May 14th

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 19th season FRIDAY, MAY 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT), with a replay at 11:30 p.m. ET. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.



The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist with the American Museum of Natural History, host of the Webby-nominated podcast "StarTalk," and author of "Cosmic Queries." This week's in-studio panel discussion will include Senior Resident Fellow at the Brent Scowcroft Center on International Security at the Atlantic Council and a Nonresident Fellow at the Modern War Institute at West Point, Max Brooks; and host of the podcast "Dan Carlin's Hardcore History," Dan Carlin.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.