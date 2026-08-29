Bill Maher Rips Into New Canada Conflict And Iran Tensions On REAL TIME Monologue

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Bill Maher used his opening monologue on REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher to work through the week's biggest headlines, zeroing in on what he described as a new conflict between the United States and Canada alongside ongoing friction with Iran. The segment, titled "Canadian Achin'" on HBO's YouTube channel, gave Maher room to react to both stories in his familiar rapid-fire monologue style.

The monologue format has become a consistent opening feature for Maher on REAL TIME, where he runs through current events before moving into interviews and panel discussions later in the broadcast. In this installment, Maher paired the unexpected friction with Canada against the backdrop of the United States' longer-running tension with Iran, treating both as fodder for topical commentary at the top of the show.

Maher's monologues typically set the tone for the rest of the episode, and this one leaned into the incongruity of a dispute with a traditionally friendly neighbor landing in the same news cycle as an entrenched geopolitical standoff. The segment kept its focus tightly on those two storylines rather than branching into other headlines from the week.

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