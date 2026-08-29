Bill Maher: America's Real Problem Isn't Old Leaders, It's Young Ones

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Bill Maher devoted a New Rule segment on REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher, titled "Staff Infection," to challenging the ongoing focus on aging politicians in Washington. Maher argued that while the public has fixated on the gerontocracy running the country, the more pressing issue is that many of the people actually wielding power behind the scenes are not old at all, they may in fact be too young.

The segment reframes a familiar talking point in American politics. Rather than dwelling on the age of elected officials, Maher's bit points to the people actually running things behind the scenes, suggesting the real vulnerability in governance lies with those younger figures rather than elderly ones.

Maher's argument in "Staff Infection" lands as a pointed critique of institutional power, suggesting that scrutiny of who actually holds influence in government should extend beyond the most visible, and most frequently criticized, figures at the top.

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