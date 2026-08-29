Byron Donalds, Molly Jong-Fast, Michael S. Roth Extend Talk Past REAL TIME Broadcast On HBO
The panel picks up threads that ran out of time during the main hour-long broadcast.
By: Rachel Stone
Byron Donalds, Molly Jong-Fast and Michael S. Roth stayed behind after the cameras stopped rolling on the main REAL TIME broadcast to keep talking with Bill Maher, with the extended discussion posted to HBO's YouTube channel as a new Overtime with Bill Maher segment.
The three guests joined Maher's panel earlier in the episode before continuing into the Overtime format, which gives them additional room to dig further into subjects raised during the broadcast itself.
The follow-up conversation lets Donalds, Jong-Fast and Roth expand on points that surfaced earlier in the show without the constraints of the program's usual hour-long HBO slot.
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