RAVINIATV's Twelfth Episode Airs Sept. 18

Watch it on YouTube and Facebook Friday at 7 p.m.

The twelfth episode of RaviniaTV airs this Friday, September 18, at 7 p.m. CDT on Ravinia's YouTube channel and Facebook page. The latest episode is a virtual Fiesta Ravinia, the festival's annual daylong celebration of Mexican Independence Day that would have taken place in person on September 13 with activities such as dancing, comedy shows, mariachis, Mexican cuisine, and more before the evening's main-stage performance.

A special cooking segment features the festival's Freehling Room chef Juan Carlos Medina demonstrating how to make the perfect traditional Mexican corn on a cob known as elote preparado, a special treat usually sold during Fiesta Ravinia, and is followed by an exclusive performance by festival-favorite pianist Jorge Federico Osorio, highlighting one of Mexico's most lauded musicians.

The episode will bring also bring viewers a "TOPical 5" countdown of the top 5 greatest Latin crossover artists, picked and presented by Maria Ponticello of Telemundo Chicago. A dose of RaviniaTV's "Best Medicine" features comedian Joey Villagomez talking about how his career has been rising at the same time he's been taking the Fiesta Ravinia stage, from his upcoming album Jokes, Drugs, and Rock & Roll to comedian Bill Burr inviting him to be a part of his series Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers.

A "Zoom in on Highland Park" explores the City's connection to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, one of three locations its Sister Cities Foundation has forged an international relationship with. Foundation President Carole Wolfe and Vice President for the Mexican Sister City Rick Wolfe share how their work bridges cultures and promotes goodwill by providing cultural and educational exchanges and creating opportunities in the arts. One of the teaching artists from Ravinia's Reach Teach Play, Lindsay Weinberg, shares a favorite song from across her classes, "Pedro el Conejito," and acclaimed mariachi group Mariachi Herencia closes the show with an exclusive performance in the festival's Pavilion.

New episodes of the Exelon-sponsored weekly series are released every Friday at 7 p.m. CDT on Ravinia's Youtube channel and Facebook page.

