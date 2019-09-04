RATINGS: WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DAVID MUIR is #1 Newscast in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49

ABC News' "World News Tonight with David Muir" stood as the evening's No. 1 newscast in Total Viewers (8.499 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.139 million) for the 7th consecutive week during the week of Aug. 26, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "World News Tonight" outperformed "NBC Nightly News" (7.442 million and 1.068 million, respectively) by 1.057 million Total Viewers and by 71,000 Adults 18-49. "World News Tonight" widened its Total Viewer lead from the previous week by 24% (vs. 855,000 for w/o 8/19/19) and substantially increased its lead year-to-year by 484%(vs. 181,000 for w/o 8/27/18), to win for the 48th time in the 49 weeks of the season.

"World News Tonight" increased from the same week last year (w/o 8/27/18) in Total Viewers (+265,000/+3% - 8.499 million vs. 8.234 million) and Adults 18-49 (+12,000/+1% - 1.139 million vs. 1.127 million), standing as the only evening newscast to grow in either measure.

"World News Tonight" built on the previous week (w/o 8/19/19) in all key target demos: Total Viewers (+354,000/+4% - 8.499 million vs. 8.145 million), Adults 25-54 (+25,000/+2% - 1.578 million vs. 1.553 million) and Adults 18-49 (+47,000/+4% - 1.139 million vs. 1.092 million). "World News Tonight" turned in its largest overall audience in 4 months, best Adults 25-54 number in 12 weeks and strongest Adult 18-49 performance in 5 months-since weeks of 4/22/19, 6/3/19 and 3/18/19, respectively.

"World News Tonight" slashed its Adults 25-54 margin with "NBC Nightly News" year to year (-74% - 41,000 vs. 156,000 for w/o 8/27/18).

For the week, "World News Tonight" beat "CBS Evening News" (5.231 million, 1.031 million and 756,000, respectively) by 3.268 million Total Viewers, by 547,000 Adults 25-54 and by 383,000 Adults 18-49, turning in its largest overall viewer lead in over 24 years-since w/o 4/17/95.

Season to date, "World News Tonight" ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers for the 3rd year in a row after finishing as the No. 1 evening newscast for the last two seasons. "World News Tonight" (8.630 million) leads "NBC Nightly News" (7.969 million) by 661,000, delivering its largest Total Viewer lead in 23 years (since the 1995-1996 season) and "CBS Evening News" (5.879 million) by 2.751 million, posting its biggest Total Viewer advantage in at least 27 years (since at least the start of Nielsen electronic database in 1991-1992 season).

In addition, "World News Tonight" is cutting its season margins with NBC by more than half in both Adults 25-54 (-71% - 22,000 vs. 75,000) and Adults 18-49 (-77% - 19,000 vs. 83,000), posting its closest performances in both key Adult demos in 12 years-since the 2006-2007 season.

NOTE: Due to NFL preseason games on Thursday (8/29/19) and Labor Day Friday (8/30/19), "World News Tonight" was retitled to "Wrld News Tonite." In addition, due to Labor Day Friday, "CBS Evening News" was retitled to "CBS Evening Nws" and "NBC Nightly News" was retitled to "NBC Nitely News." The retitled telecasts are excluded from THE WEEKLY averages. World News Tonight" averages are based on three days (Mon-Wed), while "CBS Evening News" and "NBC Nightly News" averages are based on four days (Mon-Thurs).

ABC "World News Tonight with David Muir" airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Almin Karamehmedovic is the executive producer of the broadcast.

EVENING NEWS (Week of Aug. 26, 2019):

TOTAL VIEWERS ADULTS 25-54 ADULTS 18-49 HOUSEHOLDS ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 8,499,000 1.3/7; 1,578,000 0.9/6; 1,139,000 5.6/13 NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 7,442,000 1.3/8; 1,619,000 0.8/6; 1,068,000 4.9/12 CBS EVENING NEWS 5,231,000 0.9/5; 1,031,000 0.6/4; 756,000 3.5/ 8

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, 2018-2019 Current Week (w/o 8/26/19), Previous Week (w/o 8/19/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 8/27/18). Season to date: Most Current: 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18 - 9/1/19) and 2017-2018 Season (9/25/17 - 9/2/18). Averages based on regular telecasts.





Related Articles View More TV Stories