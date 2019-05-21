RATINGS: TODAY is Number One in Key Demo

TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo, TODAY's best demo streak in more than six years. Additionally, TODAY's demo lead versus GMA hit a four-week high. TODAY also won in total viewers last Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Program P25-54

Rtg P25-54

Imps P18-49

Rtg P18-49

Imps P2+

Imps TODAY 1.06 1,280 0.72 931 3,922 CBS THIS MORNING 0.62 748 0.41 522 3,013 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.95 1,150 0.60 772 3,994

TODAY averaged 1.280 million A25-54 viewers, outperforming GMA by +130,000 (+11%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +532,000 (+71%)

TODAY has now ranked #1 among A25-54 viewers for 177 consecutive weeks (best streak in over six years) and 193 of the last 194 weeks

TODAY's A25-54 advantages over the competition hit a four-week high

TODAY averaged 931,000 A18-49 viewers, +159,000 (+21%) ahead of GMA and +409,000 (+78%) higher than CBS

Week-over-week, TODAY was the only morning program to increase its A18-49 viewership (+3,000) and widened its advantage over GMA by 33% and CBS by 5%.

TODAY averaged 3.922 million total viewers topping CBS by +909,000 (+30%)

TODAY won both Wednesday and Thursday among total viewers

TODAY's total viewer lead over CBS improved by 11% compared to the same week last season.

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/24/2018-5/19/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among A25-54 and A18-49

TODAY is having its best total viewer lead over CBS season-to-date in three years

TODAY's total viewer advantage over CBS is up 22% vs. the same period last season (+904,000 vs. +743,000 last season)

Only 47,000 viewers separate TODAY and GMA, a margin of just 1%





Related Articles View More TV Stories