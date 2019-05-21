RATINGS: TODAY is Number One in Key Demo
TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo, TODAY's best demo streak in more than six years. Additionally, TODAY's demo lead versus GMA hit a four-week high. TODAY also won in total viewers last Wednesday and Thursday.
TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:
|Program
|P25-54
Rtg
|P25-54
Imps
|P18-49
Rtg
|P18-49
Imps
|P2+
Imps
|TODAY
|1.06
|1,280
|0.72
|931
|3,922
|CBS THIS MORNING
|0.62
|748
|0.41
|522
|3,013
|GOOD MORNING AMERICA
|0.95
|1,150
|0.60
|772
|3,994
TODAY averaged 1.280 million A25-54 viewers, outperforming GMA by +130,000 (+11%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +532,000 (+71%)
- TODAY has now ranked #1 among A25-54 viewers for 177 consecutive weeks (best streak in over six years) and 193 of the last 194 weeks
- TODAY's A25-54 advantages over the competition hit a four-week high
TODAY averaged 931,000 A18-49 viewers, +159,000 (+21%) ahead of GMA and +409,000 (+78%) higher than CBS
- Week-over-week, TODAY was the only morning program to increase its A18-49 viewership (+3,000) and widened its advantage over GMA by 33% and CBS by 5%.
TODAY averaged 3.922 million total viewers topping CBS by +909,000 (+30%)
- TODAY won both Wednesday and Thursday among total viewers
- TODAY's total viewer lead over CBS improved by 11% compared to the same week last season.
SEASON-TO-DATE (9/24/2018-5/19/2019)
TODAY ranks #1 among A25-54 and A18-49
TODAY is having its best total viewer lead over CBS season-to-date in three years
- TODAY's total viewer advantage over CBS is up 22% vs. the same period last season (+904,000 vs. +743,000 last season)
- Only 47,000 viewers separate TODAY and GMA, a margin of just 1%