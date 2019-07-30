RATINGS: TODAY Is Number One For 47 Straight Months In Key Demo

NBC News' TODAY was the number-one morning show for the month of July, topping ABC's "Good Morning America" in the key A25-54 demo. TODAY has now won the key demo for 47 straight months (187 consecutive weeks), its best streak in nearly seven years. No other morning news show has been number one in the demo for as long a streak.

Additionally, TODAY narrowed the total viewer gap with GMA by 63% year over year and 49% month over month. Season-to-date, TODAY is posting its closest total viewer margin versus GMA in seven years and its biggest lead over CBS in three years.

*Note - TODAY was retitled last Wednesday due to live coverage of Robert Mueller's Congressional testimony.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

JULY 2019 (MONTHLY)

TODAY ranked #1 among A25-54 viewers for the 47th consecutive month

TODAY averaged 1.018 million A25-54 viewers, topping GMA by +65,000 (+7%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +346,000 (+51%)

TODAY won its 52nd consecutive month among A18-49 viewers

TODAY averaged 723,000 A18-49 viewers, +87,000 (+14%) ahead of GMA and +266,000 (+58%) more than CBS

TODAY's A18-49 lead over GMA rose by 34% compared to the same month last year.

TODAY averaged 3.438 million total viewers leading CBS by 718,000 (+267%)

TODAY cut GMA's total viewer lead by 63% compared to the same month last year.

TODAY reduced the total viewer gap vs. GMA by almost half (49%) compared to prior month.

WEEK OF JULY 22-28, 2019

Program P25-54

Rtg P25-54

Imps P18-49

Rtg P18-49

Imps P2+

Imps TODAY 0.84 1,010 0.56 716 3,405 CBS THIS MORNING 0.54 656 0.34 432 2,645 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.80 963 0.50 648 3,557

TODAY averaged 1.010 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +47,000 (+5%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +354,000 (+54%)

TODAY has now ranked #1 among A25-54 viewers for 187 consecutive weeks (best streak in seven years) and 203 of the last 204 weeks. No other morning news show has been #1 in the demo for as long a streak.

TODAY's demo lead over CBS was up 6% week-over-week.

TODAY averaged 716,000 A18-49 viewers, +68,000 (+11%) ahead of GMA and +284,000 (+66%) higher than CBS

Versus the same week last season, TODAY's A18-49 lead over GMA rose by 33%.

Versus prior week, TODAY increased its lead over CBS by 13%.

TODAY averaged 3.405 million total viewers leading CBS by +790,000 (+29%)

TODAY closed the total viewer gap vs. GMA by 25% and increased its lead vs. CBS by 6% compared to the same week last season.

TODAY's total viewer lead vs. CBS was up 13% compared to prior week.

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/24/2018-7/28/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among A25-54 and A18-49

TODAY is posting its closest total viewer margin vs. GMA in seven years and its biggest lead over CBS in three years

Only 57,000 viewers separate TODAY and GMA, which is 12% narrower than the same point last season

TODAY's total viewer advantage over CBS is up 19% vs. the same period last season (+880,000 vs. +740,000 last season)





