RATINGS: THE VOICE Ranked Number One in Total Viewers Last Night

From 8-10 p.m., "The Voice" drew a 0.8 rating in 18-49 and 6.8 million viewers overall.

"The Voice" was the most-watched show Monday as total viewers for Fox's 8 p.m. telecast of "I Can See Your Voice" are inflated due to the NFL overrun (Washington vs. Pittsburgh).

The "Voice" was the #1 entertainment program among the Big 4 in 18-49 and 25-54.

Last season "The Voice" reached more than 89 million viewers.

Delayed Viewing: The Oct. 19 "Voice" season premiere has doubled, increasing by +111% in 18-49 rating with digital and linear delayed viewing to date (from a 1.22 in L+SD to a 2.57) and added +4.0 million viewers (8.2 million to 12.2 million).

Social / Digital: Total activity for the Nov. 30 "Voice" hit 405,000.

From 10-11 p.m., a preview of "Nurses" drew a 0.4 in 18-49, 3.6 million viewers overall.

Against entertainment programming, "Nurses" won the hour in total viewers and tied for #1 in 18-49.

"Nurses" improved in the hour from a week ago in total viewers (3.6 million vs. 3.3 million).

* Ratings and total viewers for Fox's 8 p.m. telecast of "I Can See Your Voice" are inflated due to the NFL overrun (Washington vs. Pittsburgh).

NOTE: Primetime results are based on "fast affiliate time period" data from Nielsen Media Research. All ratings are "live plus same day" unless otherwise indicated.

