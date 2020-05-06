RATINGS: THE VIEW Turns in Year-to-Year Gains in All Key Target Demos for the 6th Consecutive Week

ABC's "The View" averaged 3.007 million Total Viewers, 422,000 Women 25-54 and 285,000 Women 18-49, during the week of April 27, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

"The View" turned in increases on the same week last year across the board: Total Viewers (+17% - 3.007 million vs. 2.562 million), Women 25-54 (+11% - 422,000 vs. 379,000) and Women 18-49 (+8% - 285,000 vs. 264,000) for the 6th week in a row.

Season to date, amongst all network and Syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs (19 total), "The View" (2.762 million) ranks No. 3, trailing only "Dr. Phil" (3.347 million) and "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (2.879 million), while leading "Ellen" (2.728 million), based on Most Current Data. In fact, "The View" is leading "Ellen" at this point of the season for the first time in 8 years - since the 2011-2012 season.



Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Women 25-54 and Women 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 4/27/20), Previous Week (w/o 4/20/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/29/19). Season averages: Most Current: 2019-2020 Broadcast Networks (9/2/19-5/3/20) and Syndication Season (9/9/19-4/26/20). Averages based on regular telecasts.





