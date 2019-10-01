RATINGS: THE VIEW Posts Gains Week to Week in All Key Target Demos

ABC's "The View" averaged 2.484 million Total Viewers, 398,000 Women 25-54 and 281,000 Women 18-49, during the week of Sept. 23, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

"The View" posted increases week to week (w/o 9/16/19) across the board: Total Viewers (+3% - 2.484 million vs. 2.411 million), Women 25-54 (+6% - 398,000 vs. 374,000) and Women 18-49 (+6% - 281,000 vs. 266,000). "The View" hit a 16-week high in Women 25-54 and a 2-month best in Women 18-49 - since weeks of 6/3/19 and 7/15/19, respectively.

Season to date, amongst all network and Syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs (21 Total), "The View" (2.516 million) ranks No. 4, trailing only "Dr. Phil" (3.277 million), "Ellen" (2.696 million) and "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (2.607 million).

NOTE: Due to live coverage of the Intelligence Committee Hearing on Thursday (9/26/19), "The View" did not air. "The View"'s weekly averages are based four days (Monday-Wednesday and Friday).

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Women 25-54 and Women 18-49 Live + SD weeks of 9/23/19, 9/16/19 and 9/24/18. Season averages: Most Current: 2019-2020 Broadcast Networks (9/23-9/28/19) and Syndication (9/9-9/22/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

Photo credit: ABC/Lou Rocco





