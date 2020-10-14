RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Remains #1 For Third Week in a Row

Based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

ABC News' "Nightline" ranked No. 1 in Total Viewers (922,000), Adults 25-54 (344,000) and Adults 18-49 (270,000) for week of Oct. 5, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" defeated CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (908,000, 239,000 and 166,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+14,000), Adults 25-54 (+105,000) and Adults 18-49 (+104,000).

In addition, "Nightline" beat NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (880,000, 248,000 and 181,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+42,000), Adults 25-54 (+96,000) and Adults 18-49 (+89,000).

Season to date, "Nightline" (978,000, 706,000 and 551,000, respectively) ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49, leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (926,000, 239,000 and 172,000, respectively) and NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (993,000, 292,000 and 199,000, respectively). In fact, this marks the first time ever that "Nightline" is taking the top spot in both key Adult demos versus CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

"Nightline" is beating CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" by its largest season margins ever at this point of the season in Adults 25-54 (+112,000) and Adults 18-49 (+97,000) since the two programs aired in their current time slots - since the 2015-2016 season.

In addition, "Nightline" is outperforming NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" for the first time ever at this point of the season in Adults 25-54 (+59,000) and Adults 18-49 (+70,000) since the two programs aired in their current time periods - since the 2014-2015 season.

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included an investigation into the murder of American journalist Halla Barakat and her mother, Orouba; the latest on President Trump's COVID diagnosis, an in-depth look at communities and individuals confronting their respective racist pasts; an exclusive interview with Judge Esther Salas and a recap and analysis of the vice presidential debate.

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EDT on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

