RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Leads CBS in Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 for 3rd Straight Quarter

ABC News' "Nightline" drew 978,000 Total Viewers, 306,000 Adults 25-54 and 212,000 Adults 18-49 during the 4th Quarter 2020, based on Most Current Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" defeated CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (250,000 and 176,000, respectively) in Adults 25-54 (+56,000) and Adults 18-49 (+36,000) for the 3rd straight year during the 4th quarter and the 12th quarter overall - since 4Q18 and 1Q18, respectively.

For the 4th year in a row, "Nightline" cut its gaps with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" by double digits from the year-ago 4th quarter in both Adults 25-54 (-63% -25,000 vs. 67,000) and Adults 18-49 (-69%-15,000 vs. 49,000). "Nightline" delivered its closest-ever 4th quarter performances in both key adult measures in the 7 seasons that the two shows have aired in their respective time slots-since 4Q14.

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EST on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49. Most Current - 4Q20 (9/21 - 12/27/20), 4Q19 (9/23 - 12/29/19) and 3Q20 (6/29/19 - 9/20/20). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Prior to 8/31/20, ratings do not include OOH viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.