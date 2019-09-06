RATINGS: NFL Season Kicks Off on Top for NBC on Thursday

NBC (19.564 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 6.2, #1) kicked off the NFL season on top with its special editions of "NFL Kickoff 2019" (17.092 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 5.0, #3), "Sunday Night Football Pre-Kick" (20.926 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 6.3, #2) and "Sunday Night Football" (19.841 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 6.5, #1).

The silver then went to CBS (3.613 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) with its mix of "Young Sheldon" (4.097 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5), another "Young Sheldon" (3.955 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5), "Big Brother 21" (4.163 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #4) and "FBI" (2.652 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

Next up was FOX (2.209 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) with a new "Spin the Wheel" (2.088 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and the season finale of "Spin the Wheel" (2.329 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5).

Meanwhile, ABC (1.523 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up the feature "The Lego Movie" (1.508 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) plus the penultimate "Reef Break" (1.553 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #11).

And finally, new episodes of "The Outpost" (0.685 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T12) and "Two Sentence Horror Stories" (0.591 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T12) alongside a repeat "Two Sentence Horror Stories" (0.500 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T12) rounded out the night on The CW (0.615 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

-16.67% - SPIN THE WHEEL (vs. 8/15/19)

-28.57% - BIG BROTHER 21

-50.00% - Reef Break

-66.67% - The Outpost

-66.67% - Two Sentence Horror Stories

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+66.67% - SPIN THE WHEEL (vs. THE GIFTED (Repeat))

+28.21% - NFL Kickoff 2019

+14.55% - SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Pre-Kick

0.00% - TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (vs. THE ORIGINALS (Repeat))

-1.52% - Sunday Night Football

-20.00% - SPIN THE WHEEL (vs. MasterChef (Repeat))

-25.00% - REEF BREAK (vs. Take Two)

-28.57% - BIG BROTHER 21

-50.00% - THE OUTPOST (vs. Supernatural (Repeat))





