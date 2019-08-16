RATINGS: NBC Tops Demos; CBS Wins Total Viewers on Thursday

NBC (3.736 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) was the top adults 18-49 draw on another NFL-fueled Thursday with its lineup of "The Wall" (4.159 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T2), "Ellen's Game of Games" (3.901 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T2) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.149 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5).

CBS (3.865 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T2) then was a close second with its mix of "The Big Bang Theory" (4.150 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "Young Sheldon" (3.990 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "Big Brother 21" (4.401 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) and the series finale of "Elementary" (3.123 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #10).

Sharing the silver was FOX (3.021 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T2) with originals from "MasterChef" (3.450 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T2) and "Spin the Wheel" (2.593 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.312 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up a new "Holey Moley" (2.877 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #9), the season finale of "Family Food Fight" (1.982 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11) and a new "Reef Break" (2.078 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11).

And finally, The CW (0.804 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the evening with "The Outpost" (0.898 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T13), "Two Sentence Horror Stories" (0.713 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T13) and another "Two Sentence Horror Stories" (0.708 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T13).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Outpost

-15.38% - BIG BROTHER 21

-33.33% - MasterChef

-33.33% - Elementary

-33.33% - TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES - 9:00

-33.33% - TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES - 9:30

-40.00% - Spin the Wheel

-54.55% - Holey Moley

-57.14% - Reef Break

-66.67% - Family Food Fight

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+166.67% - MasterChef (vs. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series)

+100.00% - SPIN THE WHEEL (vs. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series)

0.00% - THE OUTPOST (vs. Supernatural (Repeat))

0.00% - TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES - 9:00 (vs. BLACK LIGHTNING (Repeat))

0.00% - TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES - 9:30 (vs. BLACK LIGHTNING (Repeat))

-37.50% - HOLEY MOLEY (vs. 20/20: Aretha: Soul, Song, R E S P E C T)

-38.89% - BIG BROTHER 21

-42.86% - Elementary (vs. SWAT (Repeat))

-50.00% - REEF BREAK (vs. Take Two)

-62.50% - FAMILY FOOD FIGHT (vs. Match Game)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.6/5; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.1/6; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.3/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/3; "Late Show," 0.4/3; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.3/2.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 0.9/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.0/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





Related Articles View More TV Stories