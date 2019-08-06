RATINGS: NBC Takes The Week Of July 29-Aug. 4 In Total Viewers

NBC has won the primetime ratings week of July 29-Aug. 4 in total viewers, according to "live plus same day" viewership figures from Nielsen Media Research.

It's the seventh week in a row NBC has finished #1 or tied for #1 in total viewers. NBC also ranked #1 for the week in adults 25-54 (tie), men 25-54 and men 18-49.

"America's Got Talent" continued its streak this summer of ranking as television's #1 most-watched entertainment show every week it's aired. Last week it was joined among the top primetime programs on the Big 4 networks in total viewers by Thursday's "NFL Hall of Fame Game" (#5) , Monday's "American Ninja Warrior" (#7), Monday's "Dateline NBC" (#12) and Tuesday's "Bring the Funny" (#13).

In the key adult 18-49 demographic, NBC placed seven shows among the week's top 20 primetime programs on the Big 4: the Thursday NFL game (#3), "Talent" (#4), "Ninja Warrior" (tied for #8), "Bring the Funny" (tied for #12) and Monday's "Dateline" and both Wednesday encores of "Ellen's Game of Games" (tied for #15).

Season to date, NBC ranks #1 among ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in adults 18-49 and #1 or tied for #1 in adults 25-54, adults 18-34, all key adult-female demos and men 25-54. In total viewers, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.129 million persons of #1 CBS, NBC's closest position to #1 in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 16 years, since trailing by 568,000 persons at this time in 2002-03.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 45 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," July 29-Aug. 4

ABC...0.8

NBC...0.7

CBS...0.4

Fox...0.4

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

NBC...3.7 million

ABC...3.6 million

CBS...2.7 million

Fox...1.7 million

CW...0.7 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

NBC...1.4

CBS...1.3

Fox...1.3

ABC...1.2

CW...0.4

Total Viewers

CBS...7.9 million

NBC...6.67 million

ABC...5.4 million

Fox...4.7 million

CW...1.2 million

NBC highlights for the week of July 29-Aug. 4:

Monday

"American Ninja Warrior" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 4.7 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) ranked as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, total viewers and most other key ratings category. "Ninja" retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.8) and 98% in total viewers (4.661 million vs. 4.739 million).

L+35+Digital+Encores: Within 35 days, "American Ninja Warrior" has been growing this summer by +179% in adults 18-49 and +7.2 million viewers overall versus its next-day "live plus same day" Nielsens, to a 2.64 rating in 18-49 and 11.8 million viewers overall in L+35+digital+encores.

"Dateline NBC" (0.6 rating in adults 18-49, 0.9 in adults 25-54, 3.6 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49 and ranked #1 outright among those nets in adults 25-54 and total viewers. "Dateline" was the #3 primetime show of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers and adults 25-54, behind only "American Ninja Warrior" and "Bachelorette."

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday in total viewers.

"America's Got Talent" (1.2 rating in 18-49, 8.0 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 most-watched show of the night in total viewers, topping the "Bachelorette" finale head to head (8.0 million vs. 7.5 million). For its first hour from 8-9 p.m., "Talent" tripled CBS' "Love Island" in 18-49 (1.2 vs. 0.4) and quadrupled it in total viewers (7.9 million vs. 1.9 million from 8-9). L+35+Digital+Encores: "America's Got Talent" is growing by +179% versus its next-day "live plus same day" Nielsens after 35 days of digital and linear delayed viewing and encores, increasing all the way to a 4.18 rating, while adding +9.2 million viewers, growing to 19.0 million persons in L+35+Digital+Encores. Digital & Social: "America's Got Talent" has amassed 1.45 billion views across all digital video platforms so far this summer. "Talent" is the #1 most-social Broadcast Series of the year (25.5 million Total Interactions to-date in Linear metrics, Source: Nielsen Social SCR, 1/1/19-7/30/19. Linear Metrics. Series only. Live or New. All dayparts and channels. Excludes News & Sports).

"Bring the Funny" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.5 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) ranked #1 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults, men and women 18-49; adults, men and women 25-54; and total viewers, more than doubling CBS' original competition in the timeslot in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.3 for "Blood & Treasure") and topping it by +30% in total viewers (3.5 million vs. 2.7 million). L+7+Digital+Encore: "Bring the Funny" is increasing by +95% versus its next-day "live plus same day" Nielsens after seven days of digital and linear delayed viewing and encores, growing to a 2.06 rating, while adding +3.8 million viewers, growing to 9.2 million persons in L+7+Digital+Encores

Wednesday

An encore "Ellen's Game of Games" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.1 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked #2 in the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in total viewers, topping originals of CBS' "Love Island" (2.4 million) and Fox's "MasterChef" (3.113 million), and tied for #2 among those nets in 18-49.

A second rebroadcast of "Ellen's Game of Games" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.9 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) finished #2 in the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in both 18-49 and total viewers, topping originals of ABC's "Card Sharks" (0.5 in 18-49, 2.8 million viewers) and Fox's "First Responders Live" (0.5 in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers).

"The InBetween" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.6 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) jumped +0.1 of a point or +33% week to week in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.3) and +17% in total viewers (2.6 million vs. 2.2 million), to deliver the show's most-watched episode since June 19 (2.741 million) and equal its high rating since June 5 in 18-49 (0.5). L+35+Digital: After 35 days of linear and digital delayed viewing, "The InBetween" grows by +163% in adults 18-49 and adds +3.2 million viewers overall to its next-day "live plus same day" results, increasing to a 1.36 rating in 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers overall.

Thursday

NBC Sports coverage of Thursday's NFL Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons (1.5 rating in 18-49, 5.3 million viewers overall from 8:10-11 p.m. ET) won the night in adults 18-49, total viewers and all other key measures, winning six of six primetime half-hours in both 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers. NBC more than doubled the night's #2 network in 18-49 (1.5 vs. 0.7 for Fox).

Friday

NBC tied for #1 among the Big 4 networks Friday night in adults 18-49 and #1 outright among those nets in adults 25-54.

An encore telecast of "American Ninja Warrior" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.2 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the two-hour timeslot among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49).

A rebroadcast "Dateline NBC" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 0.7 in adults 25-54, 3.3 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 and won the 10 p.m. hour among ABC, CBS and NBC in every key measure. "Dateline" grew +25% week to week in adults 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.4), +17% in adults 25-54 (0.7 vs. 0.6) and +21% in total viewers (3.3 million vs. 2.7 million). L+7: Through the traditional September-to-May season, Friday's "Dateline" grew by +51% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.57 to a 0.86) and more than +1.2 million viewers overall (3.5 million to 4.7 million) going from L+SD to L+7.

Saturday

NBC won Saturday primetime among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

An encore telecast of "Bring the Funny" (0.2 rating in 18-49, 1.3 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) increased by +15% versus the previous week's encore in this timeslot in total viewers (1.330 million vs. 1.161 million).

"Dateline Saturday Night Mystery" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 0.7 in 25-54, 3.0 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) was the #1 primetime telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers. From its first half-hour to its fourth, "Dateline Mystery" grew +67% in adult 18-49 rating (0.4 to 0.5), +33% in 25-54 (0.6 to 0.8) and +1.1 million persons or +45% in total viewers (2.4 million to 3.5 million). "Dateline Mystery" reported the show's top 25-54 and total-viewer results since June 15 (0.7 in 25-54, 3.019 million viewers).





