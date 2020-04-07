RATINGS: NBC, THE VOICE Stay on Top on Monday

NBC (7.856 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) was still the network to beat on Monday thanks to a new "The Voice" (9.493 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) and the season finale of "Manifest" (4.583 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5).

CBS (6.722 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T2) was the silver draw with its mix of "The Neighborhood" (7.267 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (6.644 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), "All Rise" (6.078 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7) and "Bull" (7.132 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7).

Next up was ABC (4.321 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T2) with repeats of "Celebrity Family Feud" (5.106 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4), another "Celebrity Family Feud" (4.884 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2) and the special "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises" (2.972 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #9).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.848 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) opted for encores of "9-1-1" (2.357 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #10) and "FOX Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America" (1.340 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #11).

And finally, The CW (0.765 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with a new "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.969 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12), a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.881 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) and a new "Roswell, New Mexico" (0.605 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - Manifest

0.00% - Bull (vs. 3/16/20)

0.00% - ALL RISE (vs. 3/16/20)

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

0.00% - Roswell, New Mexico

-9.09% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (vs. 3/16/20)

-11.11% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. 3/16/20)

-11.76% - The Voice

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - Manifest (vs. The Enemy Within)

+25.00% - The Voice

0.00% - ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (vs. Arrow (Repeat))

0.00% - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises (vs. The Fix)

-33.33% - Whose Line Is It Anyway? (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

-44.44% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (vs. THE BIG BANG THEORY (Repeat))

-60.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Capital One Championship Central)

-84.09% - Bull (vs. NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship Game)

-84.09% - ALL RISE (vs. NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship Game)





