RATINGS: NBC Sweeps The Week of June 24-30

With two nights of Democratic debate coverage and "America's Got Talent" ranking #1-2-3 in adults 18-49 and total viewers, NBC has won the primetime ratings week of June 24-30 in 18-49, viewers and every other key measure, according to "live plus same day" viewership figures from Nielsen Media Research.

NBC-only results for the Thursday and Wednesday debates (also carried on MSNBC and Telemundo) ranked #1-2 for the week in adults 18-49 and #1-3 in total viewers, while "America's Got Talent" finished #3 in 18-49 and #2 in viewers.

Those shows were joined among the week's top 10 programs in 18-49 by Tuesday's "Songland" (tied for #8) and Monday's "American Ninja Warrior" (tied for #10).

Thursday's debate coverage amassed 18.1 million viewers combined on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, MAKING IT the most-watched Democratic debate ever.

"Talent" has ruled as the week's #1 entertainment show in both adults 18-49 and total viewers every week so far this summer.

Season to date, NBC ranks #1 among ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in adults 18-49 and is #1 or tied for #1 among those nets in adults 25-54, adults 18-34, men 18-49, men 25-54 and all key adult-female demos. In total viewers, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.303 million persons of #1 CBS, NBC's closest position to #1 in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 16 years, since trailing by 650,000 persons at this time in 2002-03.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 40 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," June 24-30

NBC...0.9

ABC...0.6

CBS...0.5

Fox...0.4

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

NBC...4.9 million

CBS...3.6 million

ABC...3.3 million

Fox...1.9 million

CW...0.7 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

NBC...1.5

CBS...1.4

Fox...1.4

ABC...1.3

CW...0.4



Total Viewers

CBS...8.4 million

NBC...6.9 million

ABC...5.6 million

Fox...5.0 million

CW...1.3 million



NBC highlights for the week of June 24-30:



Monday

"American Ninja Warrior" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 4.7 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) increased by +11% versus the show's year-ago telecast in total viewers (4.7 million vs. 4.2 million on June 25, 2018 from 9-11 p.m.) and ranked as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and total viewers.

"Live Plus Seven Day Plus Digital" Ratings: Within just seven days, across linear and digital platforms, "American Ninja Warrior" has been growing this summer by +96% in adults 18-49 and +3.7 million viewers overall versus its next-day "live plus same day" Nielsens to a 1.85 rating in 18-49 and 8.3 million viewers overall.

"Dateline NBC" (0.6 rating in adults 18-49, 0.9 in adults 25-54, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied for the timeslot win among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49 and took the hour outright in adults 25-54 and total viewers.

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday night in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and every other key measure.

"America's Got Talent" (1.6 rating in 18-49, 10.1 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) matched the show's highest 18-49 rating since its May 28 season premiere (1.7) and hit a new season high in total viewers with a second straight week of viewer growth. It's the most-watched entertainment show on television since ABC's May 22 Norman Lear special ("Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in THE FAMILY and The Jeffersons," 10.4 million). "Talent" was the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and all other key categories.L+7+Digital: Within seven days, across linear and digital platforms, "America's Got Talent" is adding +91% in adults 18-49 and +5.2 million viewers overall versus next-day "live plus same day" results, rising to a 3.07 rating in 18-49 and 14.8 million viewers overall.

"Songland" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 4.3 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) ranked #1 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in 10 of 10 key ratings measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers -- maintaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.9 vs. 0.9).L+7+Digital: Within just seven days on linear and non-linear platforms, "Songland" has grown by +74% in adults 18-49 and +2.9 million viewers overall versus next-day "live plus same day" averages, increasing to a 1.75 rating in 18-49 and 7.6 million viewers overall.

Wednesday

An encore telecast of "Ellen's Game of Games" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.3 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) grew versus the prior week's rebroadcast in this slot by +40% in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.5) and +12% in total viewrs (3.3 million vs. 2.9 million).

NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo coverage of Wednesday's portion of the two-night Democratic presidential debate together drew a total of 15.3 million viewers, beating every primary debate during the 2008 and 2012 election cycles and scoring as the day's most-watched program. The DNC-sanctioned debate averaged 4.3 million in adults 25-54 and 3.7 million adults 18-49 across NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo from 9-11 p.m. ET. The debate live stream saw more than 9 million viewers and 14 million video views across all platforms, including NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, Telemundo.com, NBC News NOW on OTT devices, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Users spent an average of 40 minutes watching the debate via on-net platforms, according to Adobe Analytics. The debate content for the day garnered more than 18 million total views across all platforms and devices.

Thursday

An encore telecast of "The Wall" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) grew versus the prior week's rebroadcast in this timeslot by +40% in 18-49 rating (0.7 vs. 0.5) and +20% in total viewers (3.7 million vs. 3.1 million).

NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo made television history with the most-watched Democratic debate ever for night two of the first Democratic presidential debate of the 2020 campaign, averaging 18.1 million total viewers across the three networks. Thursday's debate was also the top Democratic debate ever in the key adult 25-54 demo with 5.3 million viewers in that category, and attracted more than 9 million live stream viewers, surpassing the metrics of Wednesday's opening night of the debate.

Thursday's debate surpassed the previous highest-rated Democratic presidential primary debate (Oct. 13, 2015) by +2.6 million total viewers (+17%) and +378,000 adults 25-54 (+8%). Compared to night one of the Democratic debate, TV viewership was up by +2.8 million viewers (+19%) and +936,000 adults 25-54 (+22%), with all three individual networks seeing growth.

The digital debate content garnered more than 27 million total views for the day and more than 45 million total views for both nights, across all platforms and devices. NBC Stay Tuned's coverage of the debates attracted more than 2.5 million users, 75% under the age of 25.

Friday

NBC finished #1 among the Big 4 Friday night in adults 18-49.

An encore telecast of "American Ninja Warrior" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.6 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) tied with "Dateline" as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49. The June 28 encore delivered "Ninja's" highest 18-49 and total-viewer results among four Friday encores so far this summer, and marked the third consecutive week that the Friday encore has increased its overall audience.

"Dateline NBC" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 0.9 in adults 25-54, 3.3 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied with NBC's "Ninja Warrior" encore as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and was the #1 show of the night outright on those nets in adults 25-54. L+7: Through the traditional September-to-May season, Friday's "Dateline" grew by +51% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.57 to a 0.86) and more than +1.2 million viewers overall (3.5 million to 4.7 million) going from L+SD to L+7.

Saturday

An encore telecast of "Songland" averaged a 0.2 rating in 18-49 and 1.1 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET):

"Dateline Saturday Night Mystery" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 0.5 in 25-54, 2.5 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) was the most-watched primetime telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks and tied for #1 on those nets in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. "Dateline" grew +33% from its first half-hour to its fourth in adult 18-49 rating (0.3 to 0.4), +75% in 25-54 (0.4 to 0.7) and +1.2 million persons or +62% in total viewers (1.9 million to 3.1 million).





