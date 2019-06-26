RATINGS: NBC Stays On Top Tuesday with AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

NBC (8.156 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) remained the top draw on Tuesday thanks to fresh installments of "America's Got Talent" (9.970 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1) and "Songland" (4.528 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3).

CBS (3.709 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) then was a distant second with the return of "Big Brother 21" (4.892 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2), a repeat "FBI" (3.018 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) and a new "Blood & Treasure" (3.217 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Next up was ABC (1.922 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and its repeat lineup of "The Conners" (2.812 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4), "American Housewife" (2.247 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6), "Modern Family" (1.915 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6), "The Goldbergs" (1.555 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11), another "Modern Family" (1.580 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) and "Black-ish" (1.420 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.688 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) served up encores of "Spin the Wheel" (1.780 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4) and "9-1-1" (1.596 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11).

And finally, a repeat "The Flash" (0.553 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14) and a new "The 100" (0.632 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14) on The CW (0.592 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the evening.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+6.67% - America's Got Talent

0.00% - Blood & Treasure

0.00% - The 100

-10.00% - Songland

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+140.00% - Big Brother 21 (vs. NCIS (Repeat))

0.00% - Blood & Treasure (vs. 48 Hours: NCIS)

0.00% - The 100

-20.00% - America's Got Talent

-35.71% - Songland (vs. World of Dance)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.7/5; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.2/6; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.2/4 with an encore.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.5/3; "Late Show," 0.3/2 and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.3/2 with an encore.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline" averaged a 0.9/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.9/3 with an encore. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.3/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.1/1 with an encore.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.2/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





