RATINGS: NBC Ratings Report for Tuesday 8/25/20

NBC wins Tuesday night among the Big 4 networks in every key measure, with "America's Got Talent" scoring as the night's #1 show on the Big 4 networks in adults, men and women 18-49 and adults, men and women 25-54.

NBC has now won 18 consecutive Tuesdays among those networks in 18-49 (including a tie), 17 in a row in adults 25-54 (including a tie) and seven in a row in total viewers.

"America's Got Talent" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 5.6 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET).:

Is the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in 10 of 10 key ratings measures.

Saw a slight increase in total viewers from last Tuesday's telecast: 5.577 million vs. 5.507 million

Wins the 8-10 p.m. timeslot in 10 of 10 key categories - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

Ranks as the #1 show of the summer on the Big 4 in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and every other key ratings measure.

Last season, "America's Got Talent" reached more than 86 million viewers.

Delayed Viewing: Last summer's "AGT" premiere has tripled, growing by +204% versus its next-day results in 18-49 rating with the addition of digital and linear delayed viewing to date (from a 1.65 in L+SD to a 5.02) and by +8.5 million persons in total viewers (9.8 million to 18.3 million).

From 10-11 p.m. ET, live coverage of the Republican National Convention drew a 0.3 in 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers.

Among ABC and CBS, it was the most-watched network covering the convention at 10 p.m. ET and tied for #1 in the 18-49 demo.

NBC's convention coverage was the outright #1 Big 4 net in the news-friendly 25-54 demo.

There was a 5% increase in total viewers compared to last Tuesday's Democratic National Convention: 2.415 million vs. 2.290 million.

A reminder that Nielsen's fast-affiliate ratings are not time zone-adjusted and are subject to change for live events coverage.

