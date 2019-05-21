RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN is the Only Top-Tier Syndicated Talk Show to Post Weekly, Yearly Gains in Households and Total Viewers

During the week of May 6, 2019, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" posted gains over the prior week in both Households (+5%-2.2 rating vs. 2.1 rating) and Total Viewers (+3%-2.885 million vs. 2.789 million), standing as the only top-tier Syndicated talk show to improve week over week in either Nielsen measure.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" also grew over the year-ago week in both Households (+5%) and Total Viewers (+3%) to stand as the only top-tier syndie talker to post yearly growth as "Dr. Phil" declined by double digits (-10%/-11%, respectively) and "Ellen" held steady (flat/-2%, respectively).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivered "Ellen" for the 11th straight week in Households (+10% - 2.2 rating vs. 2.0 rating) to rank as the week's No. 2 Syndicated talk show, behind only "Dr. Phil." "Live" also finished the week ahead of "Ellen" as the No. 2 syndie talker in both Total Viewers (+6%-2.885 million vs. 2.724 million) and Women 25-54 (+13%-0.9 rating vs. 0.8 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" topped the 3rd hour of NBC's "TODAY" for the 19th week running (and on every single week of 2019) in both Households (+16%-2.2 rating vs. 1.9 rating) and Viewers (+17%-2.885 million vs. 2.461 million), for the 14th week in a row among Women 25-54 (+13%-0.9 rating vs. 0.8 rating) and for the 11th straight week with Adults 25-54 (+40%-0.7 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

About "Live with Kelly and Ryan"

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





