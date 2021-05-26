Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Grows Week to Week

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” outdelivered “Dr. Phil” by 5% in Total Viewers (+32% - 2.509 million vs. 2.397 million) and by 14% among Women 25-54.

May. 26, 2021  
During the week of May 10, 2021, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week across all key Nielsen measures: Households (+6% - 1.8 rating vs. 1.7 rating), Total Viewers (+5% - 2.509 million vs. 2.399 million) and Women 25-54 (+14% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivered "Dr. Phil" by 5% in Total Viewers (+32% - 2.509 million vs. 2.397 million) and by 14% among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating) to stand as the week's No. 1 syndicated talk show. In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked No. 1 in Households (1.8 rating), tying "Dr. Phil." "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked or tied as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in 10 of the last 11 weeks across all three Nielsen measures.

For the 3rd time in 4 weeks, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the most-watched daytime-network or syndicated-talk show (2.509 million). In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" marked its 62nd consecutive week (including 13 weeks of ties) as the No. 1 daytime talk show among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating)-since the week of 3/9/20.

In its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the first time ever across all key Nielsen measures, topping runner-up "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating), by 7% in Total Viewers (2.613 million vs 2.439 million) and by 14% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" nearly doubles "Ellen" in Households (+90% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.0 rating) and leads by enormous double-digit margins in Total Viewers (+81% - 2.613 million vs. 1.442 million) and Women 25-54 (+60% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating).


