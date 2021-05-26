RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Grows Week to Week

During the week of May 10, 2021, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week across all key Nielsen measures: Households (+6% - 1.8 rating vs. 1.7 rating), Total Viewers (+5% - 2.509 million vs. 2.399 million) and Women 25-54 (+14% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivered "Dr. Phil" by 5% in Total Viewers (+32% - 2.509 million vs. 2.397 million) and by 14% among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating) to stand as the week's No. 1 syndicated talk show. In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked No. 1 in Households (1.8 rating), tying "Dr. Phil." "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked or tied as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in 10 of the last 11 weeks across all three Nielsen measures.

For the 3rd time in 4 weeks, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the most-watched daytime-network or syndicated-talk show (2.509 million). In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" marked its 62nd consecutive week (including 13 weeks of ties) as the No. 1 daytime talk show among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating)-since the week of 3/9/20.

In its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the first time ever across all key Nielsen measures, topping runner-up "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating), by 7% in Total Viewers (2.613 million vs 2.439 million) and by 14% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" nearly doubles "Ellen" in Households (+90% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.0 rating) and leads by enormous double-digit margins in Total Viewers (+81% - 2.613 million vs. 1.442 million) and Women 25-54 (+60% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating).