RATINGS: GOOD MORNING AMERICA Is the No. 1 Morning Show in Total Viewers for the Week of July 13

"Good Morning America" stood as the No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers (3.347 million) for the week of July 13, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "GMA" outdelivered "Today" (3.301 million) by 46,000. "GMA" widened its lead over "Today" from the same week last year by 48% (vs. 31,000).

"GMA" (3.347 million, 863,000 and 527,000, respectively) beat "CBS This Morning" (2.638 million, 610,000 and 399,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+709,000), Adults 25-54 (+253,000) and Adults 18-49 (+128,000).

Season to date, "GMA" is the No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers for the 8th straight year. In fact, "GMA" (3.870 million) is substantially increasing its advantage over "Today" (3.783 million) versus last season (+58% - 87,000 vs. 55,000) to its largest in 3 years - since the 2016-2017 season.

"GMA" is also cutting its season margin with "Today" by double digits in Adults 25-54 (-33% - 95,000 vs. 142,000), posting its closest performance in 5 years - since the 2014-2015 season.

In addition, "GMA" (3.870 million and 1.123 million, respectively) is beating "CBS This Morning" (2.951 million and 716,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+919,000) and Adults 25-54 (+407,000).

MORNING NEWS (Week of July 13, 2020):

TOTAL VIEWERS ADULTS 25-54 ADULTS 18-49 HOUSEHOLDS GOOD MORNING AMERICA 3,347,000 0.7/10; 863,000 0.4/8; 527,000 2.5/13 TODAY 3,301,000 0.8/11; 960,000 0.5/11; 667,000 2.4/12 CBS THIS MORNING 2,638,000 0.5/7; 610,000 0.3/6; 399,000 2.0/10

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, Current Week (w/o 7/13/20), Previous Week (w/o 7/6/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 7/15/19). Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 - 7/19/20) and 2018 -2019 Season (9/24/18 - 7/21/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

Emmy® Award-winning "GMA," featuring the anchor team of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, airs live Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC. Michael Corn is the senior executive producer.

