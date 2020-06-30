RATINGS: For 2nd Quarter, 20/20 Is Friday's No. 1 Newsmagazine In All Key Demos

"20/20" ranked as Friday's No. 1 newsmagazine (tied with NBC with the combined averages of "Dateline" and "Dateline-Classic") in all key target demos: Total Viewers (3.4 million), Adults 18-49 (0.5/3) and Adults 25-54 (0.8/4).

In fact, "20/20" finished out the 2nd quarter strong in beating the NBC newsmagazine in the final five telecasts of the quarter in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 and four of the final five in Adults 18-49.

"20/20" averaged 3.4 million Total Viewers, a 0.5 rating/3 share in Adults 18-49 and an 0.8 rating/4 share in Adults 25-54 during the 2nd quarter 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "20/20" improved on the year-ago 2nd quarter by 6% in Total Viewers (3.4 million vs. 3.2 million), drawing its largest 2nd quarter audience in 3 years - since 2017.

"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49. Live + Same Day - 2Q20: 3/30 - 6/28/20, - 2Q19: 4/1 - 6/30/19and 1Q19: 12/30/19 - 3/29/20, or as dated.

