RATINGS: FOX, NBC Share Adults 18-49 Crown on Wednesday

NBC (7.886 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T1) was the top draw on Wednesday thanks to the fall finales of "Chicago Med" (8.393 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T2), "Chicago Fire" (8.309 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T2) and "Chicago PD" (6.956 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #5).

FOX (4.277 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T1) however shared in the demo honors with its duo of "The Masked Singer" (6.670 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.9, #1) and "Almost Family" (1.883 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

Next up was CBS (5.018 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) and its trio of "Survivor: Island of the Idols" (6.651 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T2), "SEAL Team" (4.659 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8) and "SWAT" (3.744 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.175 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) served up originals from "The Goldbergs" (4.117 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T6), "Schooled" (3.165 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8), "Modern Family" (3.930 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T6), "Single Parents" (2.606 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #10) and "Stumptown" (2.617 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

And finally, new episodes of "Riverdale" (0.762 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14) and "Nancy Drew" (0.747 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14) rounded out the night on The CW (0.755 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+18.75% - The Masked Singer

+16.67% - SEAL TEAM (vs. 11/6/19)

+10.00% - Chicago PD

+9.09% - Chicago Med

+9.09% - Chicago Fire

+9.09% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

0.00% - THE GOLDBERGS (vs. 11/6/19)

0.00% - MODERN FAMILY (vs. 11/6/19)

0.00% - Schooled (vs. 11/6/19)

0.00% - SINGLE PARENTS (vs. 11/6/19)

0.00% - SWAT

0.00% - Stumptown (vs. 11/6/19)

0.00% - Almost Family

0.00% - Nancy Drew

-33.33% - Riverdale

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+216.67% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. Empire (Repeat))

+100.00% - CHICAGO MED (vs. Hollywood Game Night)

+20.00% - CHICAGO FIRE (vs. A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Thanksgiving Special (Repeat))

+10.00% - CHICAGO PD (vs. A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Thanksgiving Special (Repeat))

0.00% - MODERN FAMILY (vs. MODERN FAMILY (Repeat))

0.00% - ALMOST FAMILY (vs. Star (Repeat))

0.00% - NANCY DREW (vs. The iHeartFestival Music Festival Night 1 (Repeat))

0.00% - Riverdale (vs. The iHeartFestival Music Festival Night 1 (Repeat))

-7.69% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

-9.09% - Stumptown (vs. The Goldbergs/Single Parents (Repeats))

-14.29% - SINGLE PARENTS (vs. SINGLE PARENTS (Repeat))

-22.22% - SEAL Team

-40.00% - THE GOLDBERGS (vs. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (Repeat))

-44.44% - SWAT (vs. Criminal Minds)

-53.33% - Schooled (vs. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (Repeat))





