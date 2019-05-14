RATINGS: CBS Highlights For Week Ending May 12

CBS was again the most-watched network during week 33 of the 2018-2019 broadcast season according to Nielsen live plus same day ratings for the week ending Sunday, May 12. CBS has now been #1 in viewers for 11 consecutive weeks and 16 out of the last 17.

For week 33, CBS had an average of 5.88 million weekly viewers, beating NBC (4.07m), ABC (3.63m) and FOX (2.45m). Season-to-date, CBS is first with 9.03 million viewers, and NBC is second (7.32m), followed by ABC (5.68m) and FOX (5.49m).

Season to date, the Network is tied for first place in adults 25-54 (2.2) and is in second place (by only 0.1) in adults 18-49 (1.5, tie).

On Monday, BULL was first in viewers (6.21m), adults 25-54 (1.0/04) and adults 18-49 (0.6/03, tie). BULL was Monday's #1 scripted program in viewers.

On Tuesday, per usual, CBS was first in viewers (9.03m), adults 25-54 (1.3/05) and adults 18-49 (0.8/04, tie). NCIS was the night's #1 broadcast in viewers (11.66m), adults 25-54 (1.7/07) and adults 18-49 (1.0/05). At 9:00 PM, FBI was first in viewers (8.76m). 10:00 PM's NCIS: NEW ORLEANS was tops for the hour in viewers (6.68m) as well.

On Wednesday night, SURVIVOR was first in adults 25-54 (2.1/08) and adults 18-49 (1.5/07). SURVIVOR was the night's #1 broadcast in both key demos.

On Thursday, CBS was first in viewers (7.82m), adults 25-54 (1.8/07) and adults 18-49 (1.1/05) as THE BIG BANG THEORY was the week's top broadcast in viewers (12.59m), adults 25-54 (3.3/13) and adults 18-49 (2.0/10) with its largest audience since March 7. YOUNG SHELDON was first in viewers (10.48m), adults 25-54 (2.5/09) and adults 18-49 (1.5/07) in its 8:30 PM half hour, while the MOM season six finale at 9:00 PM was tops in viewers (8.08m), adults 25-54 (1.8/07) and adults 18-49 (1.1/05). MOM delivered its largest audience since March 7. The 9:30 PM comedy LIFE IN PIECES was first in viewers (5.59m), adults 25-54 (1.3/05) and tied for first in adults 18-49 (0.8/04). S.W.A.T. at 10:00 PM was first in viewers (5.02m), adults 25-54 (1.1/04) and adults 18-49 (0.7/03, tie).

On Friday night, CBS was first in viewers (6.91m) for the 31st time in 33 weeks, while also tops in adults 25-54 (1.1/05) and adults 18-49 (0.7/04). The MACGYVER season three finale was #1 in viewers (5.47m). HAWAII FIVE-0 at 9:00 PM was first in viewers (6.78m), adults 25-54 (1.1/04) and adults 18-49 (0.7/04). The night's biggest show, the BLUE BLOODS season nine finale, was first in viewers (8.48m), adults 25-54 (1.2/05) and adults 18-49 (0.8/04). BLUE BLOODS was the night's #1 program in viewers with its largest audience since Feb. 15.

On Saturday, 48 HOURS at 10:00 PM was first in viewers (2.87m) and was the night's most-watched program.

On Sunday, 60 MINUTES delivered a first place 7.82 million viewers, while the special event series THE RED LINE was second from 8:00-10:00 PM with 3.47 million viewers. NCIS: LOS ANGELES finished the night in first with 5.98 million viewers.

NATIONAL NIELSEN SUMMARY - PRIMETIME

Week #33 of 2018-2019 Season (ending: 5/12/19)

VIEWERS

(000)

CBS

5.88m

NBC

4.07m

ABC

3.63m

FOX

2.45m

A25-54

Rtg

Sh

CBS

1.1

4

NBC

1.0

4

ABC

1.0

4

FOX

0.8

3

A18-49

Rtg

Sh

CBS

0.7

3

NBC

0.7

3

ABC

0.7

3

FOX

0.6

3

SEASON-TO-DATE RATINGS REPORT (9/24/18-5/12/19)

VIEWERS

CBS

9.03m

NBC

7.32m

ABC

5.68m

FOX

5.49m

A25-54

Rtg

Sh

CBS

2.2

8

NBC

2.2

8

ABC

1.7

6

FOX

2.0

7

A18-49

Rtg

Sh

CBS

1.5

7

NBC

1.6

7

ABC

1.3

6

FOX

1.5

7





