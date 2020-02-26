RATINGS: CBS Daytime Game Shows LET'S MAKE A DEAL & THE PRICE IS RIGHT Score Season Highs

For the week ending Friday, Feb. 21, LET'S MAKE A DEAL (1&2) and THE PRICE IS RIGHT (1&2) all posted five-day weekly ratings highs for the 2019-2020 season, including:

LET'S MAKE A DEAL (one) attracted 2.95 million viewers, and LET'S MAKE A DEAL (two) reached 3.35 million viewers - both shows' largest five-day audience this season.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT (one) attracted an average of 4.61 million viewers, and THE PRICE IS RIGHT (two) scored 5.21 million viewers - also both programs' best five-day viewer numbers since the 2019-2020 season began.

Source: Nielsen live plus same day ratings for the week ending Feb. 21.

Daytime Emmy Award-winning THE PRICE IS RIGHT is network television's #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history.

Audience members dress up in outlandish costumes to get host Wayne Brady's attention in an attempt to make deals for trips, prizes, cars or cash, while trying to avoid the dreaded Zonks.





