RATINGS: ABC's AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE Premiere Marks Series' Top Telecast Since April

"American Housewife" (8:00-8:30 p.m. - 4.2 million and 0.9/5 in AD18-49):

Airing opposite Fox's "The Masked Singer," the season 5 premiere of ABC's "American Housewife" built over the series' May finale (on 5/13/20) by 5% in Total Viewers (4.2 million vs. 4.0 million) and held even among Adults 18-49 (0.9/5) to deliver its strongest telecast since the beginning of April - since 4/1/20.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 10/28/20. Beginning 8/31/20, National Program Ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing.

