Pierre Jean Gonzalez & Cedric Leiba Jr Star in BARRIO BOY On Peacock And Apple TV

Actors and co-Founders of award-winning DominiRican Productions, Pierre Jean Gonzalez and Cedric Leiba Jr, expand their visibility with their involvement in the feature film Barrio Boy which is now streaming on Peacock and Apple TV.

Barrio Boy, directed and written by Dennis Shinners, was initially screened at New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF) in September 2023 and represents Pierre Jean Gonzalez' feature film debut in a career that already includes the lead role of Alexander Hamilton in the national tour of Hamilton and several award-winning short films which Gonzalez has directed for DominicRican Productions. Gonzalez' supporting role in the cast, embodying the character of Rafa, completes an ensemble of talented actors.

Barrio Boy also includes the original song "Feels So Good" (available on AppleMusic) penned by Leiba Jr and a cameo by the actor.

https://music.apple.com/us/album/feels-so-good/1531552265?i=1531552416

The Barrio Boy of the film is Quique, a Latine barber (Dennis Garcia), in a macho world who faces a tough road ahead when he finds himself developing feelings for Kevin, a handsome Irishman (James Physick). Handsome Latine barber Quique comes from a super macho Brooklyn world where the men are men and barbershops like his are the heterosexual ground zero. But when he crosses paths with a handsome Irish stranger, the edges of this world begin to fray and Quique finds himself entangled in the complexity of balancing two distinct lives.

Directed and written by Dennis Shinners, the film's producers are Dennis Shinners, Crystal McIntosh and Liz Ortiz. Cast includes Dennis Garcia, James Physick, Keet Davis, Pierre Jean Gonzalez and Manny Ureña.

Barrio Boy, and all involvements, are in keeping with Gonzalez and Leiba Jr's mission of representing diversity and presenting diversity, creating more opportunities for Afro-Latine, Queer and under-represented communities in front of and behind the camera to tell the stories of those communities.

Pierre Jean Gonzalez and Cedric Leiba Jr, themselves actors, directors, and advocates, continue to deepen their involvement in the performing and literary arts as well as expand their advocacy on behalf of the Latine and LGBTQ+ communities internationally.

Pierre and Cedric were invited guests to the inaugural Afro-Latino Heritage Celebration at the White House in recognition of their career achievements and their advocacy on behalf of the Latine community. Most recently they were invited guests at the New York City Council LGBTQIA+ Caucus Members' Pride Celebration and attended the LGBTQ+ Pride Reception at Gracie Mansion at the invitation of Eric Adams, THE MAYOR of the City of New York.

Pierre maintains an active schedule of speaking appearances including the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. He is also a U.S. Speaker Program participant and was invited to lead a series of public workshops organized by the U.S. Embassy in Colombia on the topics of small business ownership and human rights visiting Bogota and Medellín in June 2023. Plans are currently underway for both Gonzalez and Leiba Jr, who is now also a U.S. Speaker Program participant, to lead a series of similar workshops in another international destination in June under the auspices of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

As an actor, Pierre Jean Gonzalez stepped into Lin-Manuel Miranda's shoes in the lead role for the U.S. tour of Hamilton. He opened doors across the country by being a Latine, openly gay male in a lead role of a Tony Award winning musical. Pierre took his final bow as Hamilton on February 25 in Atlanta, the city in which he first stepped into the role on August 24, 2021.

Recent accolades for Pierre include being honored with the Award for Artistic Excellence and Inspiration from GALA Hispanic Theatre in Washington, D.C.

Cedric was recently an invited speaker at the Association of Latino Professionals For America's annual conference in San Antonio. He also marks his third appearance in Latino Book Review with the selection of his poem Mi regreso for publication.

Adding to his list of theater and film credits, Cedric was the Associate Choreographer at Manhattan Class Company (MCC) Theatre's production of Bees & Honey and he made his prime time episodic NBC debut in the final season of The Black List.

Cedric recently made his debut in St. Louis at The Muny in their production of West Side Story doing double duty. He was in the lead role of Chino and was also engaged as the Dialect Coach ensuring authenticity for the portrayal of the Puerto Rican characters.

About DominiRican Productions

Pierre Jean Gonzalez and Cedric Leiba Jr, themselves actors, directors and advocates, founded DominiRican Productions in 2020 out of a need to see more Afro-Latine and Queer representation in front of and behind the camera. "We aspire to create content that represents the under-represented and create opportunities for our Latine community," explains Gonzalez. "Along with producing and developing our own work, our production company also seeks to collaborate with other organizations and visionaries who also seek to empower our communities through their art," explains Leiba. In 2021, Pierre and Cedric welcomed their lead cinematographer and editor, Steven Luna, as a Co-Partner in DominiRican Productions.

Earlier films "release" and "Rhythm is Gonna Get Who?" received multiple film festival awards and accolades and are now being considered by streaming services. Awards for "release", based on an original poem by Cedric Leiba Jr and directed by Pierre Jean Gonzalez, include Best Experimental Film and Best LGBTQ Film from Florence Film Awards; Best NYC Film from NYC Downtown Short Film Festival; Gold Award for Experimental Film from Hollywood Gold Awards; Best Experimental Film from Fargo-Moorhead LGBT Film Festival; and Best Experimental Short from Uruvatti International Film Festival. Accolades for "Rhythm is Gonna Get Who?", directed by Pierre Jean Gonzalez and written by Sol Crespo, who returns with another filmed screenplay in 2024, include Best LGBT Short Film from Uruvatti International Film Festival; and being an Official Selection for Latino Film Market Film Festival and BiteSize Film Festival.

The Advocate selected DominiRican Productions as "Champions of Pride" in recognition of their mission "to create opportunities for Afro-Latine and Indigenous Latine representation in TV and film in the rooms making the casting decisions, in the writers' rooms, on-screen and in the director's chair." GOOD MORNING AMERICA similarly included Pierre and Cedric in their "Inspiration List" of people making LGBTQ+ history. Nominated by Nicco Annan, who wrote, "They remain collaborative visionaries that continue to create for those who so often don't see themselves on stage or the big screen. Their projects illuminate a part of our community that deserves more light. Two promising trailblazers bringing healing and much-needed conversations."

