Photos/Video: WEDNESDAY Season 2 First-Look Photos and Teaser

She's back. Netflix has shared new first-look photos and the first teaser for the second season of Tim Burton's Wednesday, which follows the titular character, played by Jenna Ortega, as she returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. Part 1 premieres with the first four episodes on August 6, 2025, with the remaining four episodes dropping on September 3, 2025.

This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends, and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Creator/showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar return for the spine-tingling second season, alongside executive producer and director Tim Burton.

The hit series stars Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B. Taylor, and Hunter Doohan.

Guest stars this season include Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, and Frances O'Connor. Lady Gaga has also been cast in the series in an unknown role.

Photo credit: Jonathan Hession/Helen Sloan/Netflix

