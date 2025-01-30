Photos/Video: Netflix Drops THE RESIDENCE Teaser Trailer and First-Look Photos

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix and Shondaland have debuted the teaser and new images for their highly anticipated upcoming series The Residence. The show is set to premiere on the streamer on March 20.

132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world's most famous mansion.

From creator Paul William Davies, the series stars Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Randall Park, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Julieth Restrepo, Mel Rodriguez, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mary Wiseman and more. Watch the teaser here and take a look at photos below!

Photo credit: Jessica Brooks/Netflix

