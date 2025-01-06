Photos: Viola Davis & Ted Danson Honored with Special Golden Globe Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of “Hollywood’s Party of the Year” on Sunday, January 5, the Golden Globes® recognized the 2024 Cecil B. DeMille Award Recipient, Viola Davis, and the 2024 Carol Burnett Award Recipient, Ted Danson, at the inaugural Golden Gala: An Evening of Excellence ahead of the 82nd Annual Golden Globes®.

Viola Davis accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which was presented by Meryl Streep, a nod to 2017 when Viola presented the same prestigious award to Meryl. In her acceptance speech, Viola described her challenging upbringing and noted that her innate curiosity helped her thrive as an actor and shaped her career. She thanked her six-year old self for providing her with the same perspective she has today.

Mary Steenburgen presented the Carol Burnett Award to her husband, Ted Danson. Ted thanked his wife, children, grandchildren (who refer to him as “handsome Teddy”), and collaborators who were in attendance. He recapped the pivotal moments of his career, acknowledging his long-standing relationships with his Cheers costars like Rhea Perlman and Woody Harrelson.

Notable attendees at the Golden Gala included Viola Davis, Ted Danson, Meryl Streep, Mary Steenburgen, Carol Burnett, Jane Fonda, Anthony Anderson, Steve Guttenberg, Babyface, and more. Take a look at photos below!

First created in 1952 to honor the eponymous director, the Cecil B. DeMille Award has been bestowed on honorees drawn from Hollywood’s greatest and most iconic talents, including Walt Disney, Jack Warner, Sidney Poitier, Robert Redford, Barbra Streisand and Oprah Winfrey.

Created in 2019 and initially awarded to its namesake, the Carol Burnett Award is presented to an honoree who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off screen. The recipient is selected based on their body of work and the lasting impact of their television career achievements on both the industry and audiences. Past recipients include Norman Lear, Ryan Murphy and Ellen DeGeneres.

Photos Courtesy of Golden Globes

Comments