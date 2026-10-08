Photos: Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates Holidays with GRINCHMAS and Harry Potter
The theme park will feature a 65-foot tree in Universal Plaza, meet-and-greets with holiday characters, and seasonal additions to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.
Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the holiday season with the return of 'Grinchmas,' 'Illumination's Merry Minions,' 'Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter' and seasonal additions to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. The festivities begin Saturday, November 21, 2026, and run daily through Sunday, January 3, 2027, and are included with theme park admission.
Grinchmas
Universal Plaza transforms into a splendid 'Grinchmas' Who-bilation, complete with a whimsical 65-foot tree, adorned with hundreds of colorful ornaments and thousands of sparkling LED lights.
Guests can meet the infamous Grinch, his faithful dog Max and a roster of Who-ville Whos.
Multiple times each evening, guests of all ages will be delighted by the tree lighting ceremony with a glistening snowfall flurry.
Live entertainment includes Cindy-Lou Who reading 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' and The Fah-Who 4 A's performing infectious holiday melodies.
A selection of Who-tacular sweet treats and park exclusive 'Grinchmas' merchandise are available for purchase.
Additionally, guests can visit the Who-ville post office to send postcards listing their three good deeds to The Grinch, plus decorate a festive 'Grinchmas' paper ornament.
Illumination's Merry Minions
For the first time, 'Illumination's Merry Minions' arrive to Illumination's Minion Land along with twinkling decorations and delightful décor.
A special meet and greet with the Minions in their festive holiday attire creates lasting memories for guests.
Indulgent seasonal bites will be available for purchase at Minion Cafe.
A festive new Merry Minions merchandise collection will be available for purchase.
Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
Hogsmeade village captures the spirit of the season with dazzling lights, magical garlands and seasonal wreaths complementing the snow-capped village.
The beloved Frog Choir will fill the air with their seasonal melodies, multiple times a day.
Guests can shop the enchanting village for special merchandise and keepsakes along with enjoying the seasonal favorite hot Butterbeer, in addition to the other fan-favorite options of cold or frozen.
'The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle' nighttime show transforms the iconic castle into a stunning holiday showcase of festive lights set to the iconic music from the Harry Potter film series.
Super Nintendo World
Cheerful décor adorns the land, including the entrance to the Mushroom Kingdom which features Mario and Luigi snowmen next to a holiday tree crowned with a shining Super Star.
An array of special holiday merchandise will be available at retail locations throughout the theme park, including the 1-UP Factory shop inside the land.
Universal CityWalk Hollywood
Guests can enjoy the holiday season with festive décor, including a spectacular 40-foot Christmas tree illuminated by more than 200,000 LED lights.
An all-new collection of holiday merchandise will be available at the Universal Studios Store featuring apparel, accessories, collectibles, home décor and ornaments from fan-favorite franchises and seasonal experiences.
The 5 Towers stage will welcome an exciting lineup of live music, dynamic DJ sets and interactive street performers on select evenings.
Admission to Universal CityWalk is free.
More information is available at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com. Tickets can be purchased at Universal Studios Hollywood's ticket site.
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