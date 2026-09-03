New Trailer Reveals Dumbledore, Hedwig for HBO's HARRY POTTER Series

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TODAY offered viewers a first look at the new trailer for HBO's upcoming HARRY POTTER series, showing glimpses of Dumbledore, Hedwig and other familiar figures from the wizarding world reimagined for television. The segment previews the eight-episode adaptation of HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE, which reworks J.K. Rowling's original novel into a long-form television format rather than a film.

The series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage of the show's second teaser. John Lithgow plays Albus Dumbledore, with Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost also part of the cast.

The season's logline follows Harry as he learns there is nothing special about him, or so his Aunt Petunia insists, until a letter of admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry arrives and reveals a hidden world of magic and friendship, along with dark secrets lurking behind the school's walls. The series is set to premiere on HBO and stream on HBO Max beginning Christmas 2026, as detailed in BroadwayWorld's report on the show's second teaser.

The new trailer builds on that earlier teaser by giving audiences additional footage of the cast and setting, continuing to fuel anticipation for a project that reimagines the franchise's source material season by season rather than through standalone films.

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