Photos: Tamron Hall Returns for Season 8 with Emmy-Winning Host

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Emmy Award-winning Tamron Hall returns for Season 8 of her nationally syndicated daytime show on Monday, Sept. 14. Check local listings. This season, 'Tamron Hall' will feature an exciting lineup of guests, including Jalen Brunson and family, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Kendra Wilkinson, Kathryn Krick, the cast of The Drop: A Snowfall Saga and an exclusive interview at home with Rebecca Crews and her family. Additional guests will be announced throughout the season as the show broadcasts from its state-of-the-art studio located at The Walt Disney Company's NYC headquarters.

Photo Credit: Disney Entertainment Television/Heidi Gutman



















Season 8, with the theme 'Let's Keep Talking,' will continue to deliver heartfelt conversations, explore timely topics, feature incredible musical moments and showcase a variety of special programming, including the show's fan-favorite franchises: Up-&-Coming Designers, Fact or Fiction, Tasting Table, Little Dreamers, Big Dreams and more. Additional highlights will include Chrissy Metz discussing her GLP-1 journey, an exclusive conversation with Tisha Campbell and her son Xen Martin about their unexpected journey through motherhood, autism and independence, as well as a musical performance by the Womack Sisters. This year, the daytime talk show received two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host and Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Daytime Program, an NAACP Image Award nomination and a GLAAD Media Award nomination.

'Eight seasons in, I'm more curious than ever. Like so many in our Tam Fam, I'm still growing, still asking questions and still figuring out what's next. This season, we're going to explore it all together and keep the conversation going,' said Hall.

'Tamron Hall is back for an exciting season, driven by her keen journalistic sensibility and powerful connection to her viewers,' said Almin Karamehmedovic, president of ABC News. 'We're especially grateful to our station partners across the country who have helped the show grow, bringing Tamron into more homes and new markets than ever before.'

As the show enters Season 8, it joins a rare club. Of more than 110 syndicated talk shows launched since 1985, only 18 have lasted eight seasons or more. The show is renewed in key markets, including ABC's Owned Stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno, and has added new markets, including Minneapolis, Greenville, and Omaha, with significant upgrades in Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville and Buffalo, among others.

News-making highlights in Season 7 included interviews with Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors, Priscilla Presley, Claressa Shields and Papoose, Ariana DeBose, Fetty Wap, Cam Newton, Christian Siriano, Patti LaBelle and more.

'As a talk show host, Tamron brings the perfect blend of empathy and curiosity, along with a good dose of fashion and fun,' said Quiana Burns, executive producer and showrunner. 'This season, through her own unique voice, Tamron will explore even more timely stories that resonate with our viewers.'

'Tamron Hall' is produced by Summerdale Productions and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. The show is executive-produced by Tamron Hall and Quiana Burns.

'Tamron Hall' airs on ABC Owned Television Stations and leading broadcast groups, including Hearst, Scripps, Sinclair, CBS, CMG, FOX, Nexstar, Tegna, Gray and AMG.

For times and channels, visit TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.



Photo Credit: Disney Entertainment Television/Heidi Gutman

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