Photos: Take a Look at First Look Stills From ONE FAST MOVE

Amazon MGM Studios has released new first-look images at the upcoming film One Fast Move starring K.J. Apa.

Directed and written by Kelly Blatz, One Fast Move is an action-adventure thrill ride about a young man down on his luck who seeks out his estranged father to help him pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. With the help of his small-town love interest and a motorcycle shop owner who moonlights as his mentor, he begins to break down the walls that his father’s absence had built up.

In addition to Apa, the cast includes Eric Dane, Edward James Olmos, and Maia Reficco. One Fast Move will be available on Prime Video on August 8, 2024.

Check out the photos below!

