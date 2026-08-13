Photos: TIRES Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix After Charleston Premiere

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TIRES Season 3 began streaming on Netflix, arriving after a red carpet world premiere screening held at the Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, South Carolina. Co-creator and star Shane Gillis joined the cast of the series, created by Gillis alongside Steve Gerben and John McKeever, to celebrate the new season at the event.





On Friday, August 7th, Netflix celebrated the third season of TIRES from creators Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben and John McKeever. The Red Carpet and World Premiere Screening Event took place at the Charleston Music Hall in Charleston. Cast attendees on the carpet included: Chris O'Connor, Stavros Halkias, Kilah Fox, Steph Tolev, Bobby Lee, Tommy Pope, Dan Soder, Henry Foley, Taylor Misiak, Rachel Blanchard, Angjelica Bette Fellini, Joe DeRosa, Kerryn Feehan as well as Creators Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben and John McKeever.

About Tires

Season 3 Logline: While settling in as part owners, Will and Shane struggle to keep Valley Forge afloat. Just as their business and friendship hit a breaking point, Will and Shane look to their past to figure out the future.

Executive Producers: Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben and McKeever; Brandon James for Rough House; Brian Stern and Kenneth Slotnick for AGI Entertainment Media & Management; Becky Astphan

Director: McKeever

Writers: Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, McKeever

Cast: Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, Chris O'Connor, Kilah Fox, Stavros Halkias, Thomas Haden Church

Tires is the second production from Gillis and McKeever's production company, Dad Sick Productions, following Shane's stand-up special Beautiful Dogs.

Cast members appearing on the red carpet included Chris O'Connor and Stavros Halki, joining Gillis and the rest of the Valley Forge cast for the Charleston premiere event.

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