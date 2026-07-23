TIRES Season 3 Official Trailer and Key Art to Make Debut
The Netflix comedy series returns with Shane Gillis and Steve Gerben reprising their roles.
The official trailer and key art for season three of TIRES are set to debut, giving audiences their first look at the upcoming new season of the series.
TIRES premieres on Netflix August 13, 2026.
ABOUT TIRES
Season 3 Logline: While settling in as part owners, Will and Shane struggle to keep Valley Forge afloat. Just as their business and friendship hit a breaking point, Will and Shane look to their past to figure out the future.
Executive Producers: Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben and McKeever; Brandon James for Rough House; Brian Stern and Kenneth Slotnick for AGI Entertainment Media & Management; Becky Astphan
Director: McKeever
Writers: Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, McKeever
Cast: Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, Chris O'Connor, Kilah Fox, Stavros Halkias, Thomas Haden Church
TIRES is the second production from Gillis and McKeever's production company, Dad Sick Productions, following Shane's stand-up special Beautiful Dogs.