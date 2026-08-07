Shane Gillis Breaks Down His Comedy Origins and Filming Netflix's TIRES

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Shane Gillis sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about how he first got into comedy and to discuss his Netflix series Tires. The conversation gave viewers a look at both the comedian's early path into stand-up and the behind-the-scenes details of his current television project.

Gillis also spoke about breaking the Guinness World Record for most tickets sold for a solo comedy show, a milestone that underscores his rise as a touring stand-up act. The appearance offered him a chance to reflect on his comedy beginnings in his own words, tracing the path that led to his current level of success.

Much of the discussion centered on Tires, the Netflix series Gillis worked on, with the comedian revealing that filming took place at an actual tire shop in Pennsylvania. That detail gave the segment a grounded, behind-the-scenes flavor, highlighting how the production leaned into a real-world setting rather than a constructed set.

The episode aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW's regular lineup, which mixes celebrity interviews with recurring comedic segments. Gillis's appearance focused squarely on his stand-up record and his work on Tires, giving the audience a direct sense of what he has been building both on stage and on screen.

More on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Recent Articles Sadie Sink Stays Tight-Lipped on Spider-Man Role, Talks West End's ROMEO & JULIET

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...